Restaurant schedules in Metro Manila for Holy Week 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week 2018 is coming up, and everyone is preparing for the long break – including the many establishments that will be closing up shop to observe the Lenten season.
If you're staying in the city for Holy Week though, there are still a lot of places where you can dine out. Below are some of the places that are staying open. We'll add to the list as more establishments release their Holy Week operating hours.
Wildflour
All branches except for the Podium branch will observe regular operating hours throughout Holy Week. The restaurant has branches in Bonifacio Global City, Salcedo and Legazpi villages in Makati City, Greenhills, and Rockwell. For more information on branches and operating hours, visit the Wildflour website.
Chili's
Branches in Greenhills, Tomas Morato, Alabang, and SM Mall of Asia will be open from Maundy Thursday to Good Friday. All branches will be open on Black Saturday. For more information on branches and operating hours, visit the Chili's Philippines website.
Rufo's
The following branches are open 24 hours during Holy Week:
- Eastwood and Telus Cubao in Quezon City
- Pearl Plaza in Ortigas
- SM One E-com in Pasay City
- Bonifacio Stopover in Taguig City
- A. Venue in Makati City
For more information on branches and operating hours, visit the Rufo's website.
Bizu
The following branches are open on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday:
- Alabang Town Center
- Greenbelt
- Greenhills
- Le Petit Bizu at Robinsons Magnolia
- Bizu Creperie at Eastwood Mall
For more information on branches and operating hours, visit Bizu's website.
Nha Em
Branches at SM Aura Premier, Uptown BGC, and The Podium will be open on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday. For more information on branches and operating hours, visit Nha Em on Facebook.
Persia Grill
The following branches will be open during Holy Week:
- BGC - 24 hours
- Valero - 11 am to 11 pm
- Legaspi - 11 am to 11 pm
For more information on branches and operating hours, visit Persia Grill on Facebook.
Commune Cafe
The cafe will be operating throughout Holy Week with the following schedule:
- Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday - 8 am to midnight
- Maundy Thursday and Good Friday - 9 am to 6 pm
- Black Saturday and Easter Sunday - 8 am to 1 am
36 Polaris corner Durban streets, Poblacion, Makati City
Commune on Facebook
Lobo Filipino Tavern
The restaurant will be open throughout Holy Week from 5 pm to 3 am.
Durban Street, Poblacion, Makati City
Lobo Filipino Tavern on Facebook
Kite Kebab Bar
The restaurant will be open throughout Holy Week from 11 am to 3 am.
5772 Ebro Street, Poblacion, Makati City
Kite Kebab Bar on Facebook
– Rappler.com