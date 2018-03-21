Not everything is closed for Holy Week! Bookmark this page to know where you can eat out.

Published 8:50 PM, March 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Holy Week 2018 is coming up, and everyone is preparing for the long break – including the many establishments that will be closing up shop to observe the Lenten season.

If you're staying in the city for Holy Week though, there are still a lot of places where you can dine out. Below are some of the places that are staying open. We'll add to the list as more establishments release their Holy Week operating hours.

Wildflour

All branches except for the Podium branch will observe regular operating hours throughout Holy Week. The restaurant has branches in Bonifacio Global City, Salcedo and Legazpi villages in Makati City, Greenhills, and Rockwell. For more information on branches and operating hours, visit the Wildflour website.

Chili's

Branches in Greenhills, Tomas Morato, Alabang, and SM Mall of Asia will be open from Maundy Thursday to Good Friday. All branches will be open on Black Saturday. For more information on branches and operating hours, visit the Chili's Philippines website.

Rufo's

The following branches are open 24 hours during Holy Week:

Eastwood and Telus Cubao in Quezon City

Pearl Plaza in Ortigas

SM One E-com in Pasay City

Bonifacio Stopover in Taguig City

A. Venue in Makati City

For more information on branches and operating hours, visit the Rufo's website.

Bizu

The following branches are open on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday:

Alabang Town Center

Greenbelt

Greenhills

Le Petit Bizu at Robinsons Magnolia

Bizu Creperie at Eastwood Mall

For more information on branches and operating hours, visit Bizu's website.

Nha Em

Branches at SM Aura Premier, Uptown BGC, and The Podium will be open on Black Saturday and Easter Sunday. For more information on branches and operating hours, visit Nha Em on Facebook.

Persia Grill

The following branches will be open during Holy Week:

BGC - 24 hours

Valero - 11 am to 11 pm

Legaspi - 11 am to 11 pm

For more information on branches and operating hours, visit Persia Grill on Facebook.

Commune Cafe

The cafe will be operating throughout Holy Week with the following schedule:

Holy Monday to Holy Wednesday - 8 am to midnight

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday - 9 am to 6 pm

Black Saturday and Easter Sunday - 8 am to 1 am

36 Polaris corner Durban streets, Poblacion, Makati City

Commune on Facebook

Lobo Filipino Tavern

The restaurant will be open throughout Holy Week from 5 pm to 3 am.

Durban Street, Poblacion, Makati City

Lobo Filipino Tavern on Facebook

Kite Kebab Bar

The restaurant will be open throughout Holy Week from 11 am to 3 am.

5772 Ebro Street, Poblacion, Makati City

Kite Kebab Bar on Facebook

– Rappler.com