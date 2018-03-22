The renowned chef is hosting a one-night dinner at City of Dreams

Published 4:00 PM, March 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Award-winning Japanese chef and restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa is coming to Manila on March 31 to host a culinary event held at his restaurant, Nobu, at City of Dreams Manila.

“The Nobu Experience” will be held from 5 pm to 11 pm. During the event, guests can interact with Matsuhisa and Nobu Manila’s other chefs, including head chef Michael De Jesus and head sushi chef Kirika Oi. Dishes will be passed around canapé style, served in a buffet, and prepared a la minute in live action stations.

Some of the dishes that guests can look forward to indulging in include Japanese yellowtail sashimi with jalapeño, bigeye tuna sashimi salad skewers in Matsuhisa dressing, Nobu mini tacos, Chilean sea bass with jalapeño miso, umami chicken wings with sweet soy anticucho, and mixed seafood ceviche with quinoa.

There will also be a carving station serving up Nobu-style wagyu pastrami sliders and wagyu gyoza, a robatayaki station, plus a sushi bar where guests can try Nobu specialties or order sushi, maki, and sashimi made to order.

The one-night dinner experience with Matsuhisa costs P10,000 per person. It includes the canapé dinner, meet-and-greet and photo ops with the chef, and a signed copy of his book, Nobu: A Memoir. For more information, visit www.cityofdreamsmanila.com. – Rappler.com