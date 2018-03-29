Rappler contributor Tedrick Yau takes us on a quick Canton Road food tour

Published 12:00 PM, March 29, 2018

Hong Kong will always be one of the easiest travel destinations. It’s the closest getaway for a quick trip abroad! Only two hours by plane, you can happily scour through the latest fashion and sample delectable food options in a city with an overly-efficient public transport system.

I was recently there to unwind and catch up with friends. Staying at the Kowloon side, Canton Road is one of the most accessible areas in the Tsim Sha Tsui district. The fashionable street is lined up with the latest and trendiest shop windows that add as a visual treat to tourists. Not to be missed are restaurants that will definitely go with your shopping and tour.

add@Prince

Breakfast at add@Prince is quite reasonable. As shared to me by the manager, local professionals who work in the area do come to the resto to have breakfast before work. A number of tourists also choose to have their first meal of the day at this spot.

It has a variety of selection from traditional Cantonese, authentic Japanese, and even a number of continental options. I love the clean taste of the fish congee. Century egg bits add saltiness to the dish, while the peanuts and black sesame seeds add texture. The chicken broth of the noodle soup is light yet flavorful. Crispy wontons, fresh veggies, and tasty fish balls complement the soft noodles. For something light try the fluffy Chinese pancakes, or have your fill with smoked meat from salmon, turkey, or mortadella. Heavier options include the tender tonkatsu with rice, or the continental selection with stewed beans or chicken sausages.

Be on Canton

If you’re like me, you’ll only want a quick break when the full attention is to look around and shop. Thankfully, located at the Harbor City shopping mall is Be on Canton. The small chic resto offers a delightful selection of reasonably priced power lunches. Everything is complete in one serving from the appetizer, soup, salad, and main course. I sampled the Japanese set lunch that starts off with a lettuce salad with sesame dressing and miso soup. Afterwards, I enjoyed crispy vegetable tempura, followed by a generous portion of the sweet and tender teriyaki glazed sea bass. There is also a Chinese lunch option consisting of Hainanese chicken and rice topped with poached vegetables, or the western lunch with traditional calzones with bacon and mozzarella cheese coupled with spaghetti with cherry tomato, black olive, and basil.

Be on Canton’s alfresco area is a chill spot where you can lounge around and have a break. I do recommend ordering the decadent Irish cream-based cocktail, Chocolate on BOC, while you relax. Don’t let the deliciously sweet taste fool you since every sip packs a strong kick.

Cucina

Complete your day with a more relaxing ambience and an especially curated menu for dinner. Overlooking Victoria Harbour and the spectacular cityscape of Hong Kong city is fine dining Cucina. This breathtaking view is the same scene you see from your window when you book your stay at the Marco Polo Hong Kong Hotel.

I spoke to Andrew Delzanno, chef de cuisine of Cucina, on the stringent process of sourcing their ingredients. Everything is authentic from Italy. Premium quality meat and seafood are sourced from specific regions in Italy where outstanding variants come from. He shared that the red prawns in the favorite pasta linguini are all directly from Sicily. They offer homemade pasta, as well as some sourced directly from Italy as well.

Chef Andrew’s training under Michelin Star Chef Corrado Michelazzo, as well as working for highly reputable Italian restaurants around the world, allowed him to understand and blend the flavors of northern and southern Italy. For starters, you must order the signature appetizer burrata cheese with tomato and basil salad, served with 24-month aged parma ham. The rich flavor of the burrata cheese is complemented by its buttery consistency. Aged quite nicely, the parma ham has a soft texture and creamy taste. Inspired by the flavors of the Mediterranean, the large slice of fresh and tender grouper meat is stewed and served with vegetables. For the steaks, the high-grade meat is slow-cooked to achieve a tender balance of flavor.

Aperitivo is Cucina’s version of happy hour from 5:30 – 8 pm. I asked the bartender to give his personal suggestion or offer the bar’s signature cocktail. While I was gazing at the Hong Kong view, I was served a rouge-colored cocktail called Casa Negron. The delicious mix of Tanqueray, Aperol, and Tawny Port was a perfect ending to a very fulfilling day.

– Rappler.com

All restaurants are located at Canton Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong.