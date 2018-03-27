Café Comunidad coffee by Seattle's Best pairs locally-sourced beans with local pastries

Published 2:06 PM, March 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – You know how it is to be so excited about something that your wit-meter goes haywire, and your pun game becomes as strong as a cup of freshly brewed java? At least that’s the kind of vibe we got from the Seattle’s Best Coffee media invitation for their Café Comunidad local coffee + pastry pairings event. The communications team bubbled over with witticism by the cupful: “join us for a brew-tiful coffee experience,” “espresso yourself,” and “deja brew” embellished the electronic invite like latte art.

Needless to say, we thought they were reasonable grounds for a caffeine-laced investigation.

Local beans x local pastries

Once there, we realized that we could not blame the people behind the Best of Local Coffee & Pastry Pairing + Latte Art Workshop for their overflowing coffee puns. The event was held last March 16, a Friday, at the Seattle’s Best Coffee branch of SM Mall Of Asia.

Our takeaway? Great-quality local coffee already offers enough impetus to haul ass out of bed every morning, but the added appeal of pairing it with well-loved panaderia treats like yema cake, ensaymada, and pandesal should make anyone who loves merienda or almusal even more giddy for coffee time.

Hello, where have you bean?

Seattle’s Best Coffee aims to make 2018 all about locally (and responsibly) sourced coffee beans from the highlands of Sagada, Benguet, and Matutum. These handpicked beans have their own special provenance which include soil quality, moisture, cloud cover, and even the activity of volcanoes in the locations they’re grown.

The Sagada premium Arabica bean is best known for giving a bold coffee flavor with a pleasant floral aroma. Benguet coffee beans have the distinction of growing from rich soil located 1,600 meters above sea level, hence their full-bodied and rich flavor. Matutum beans are perhaps the most geographically unique (in volcano-rich South Cotabato), with their aromatic dark-chocolate flavor and nutty profile as a result. Together, these beans create a variance of exciting beverages, taken hot or over ice, and always with that recognizable Seattle’s Best flair.

Responsibly sourced? Cool beans!

The Café Comunidad Local coffee + Pastry pairing is best described as “good for the wallet, mouth, and soul”. The experience of having SBC classic blends and over-iced coffee with a choice of favorite local pastries (yema cake, ensaymada, or pandesal) costs only an additional P50. Coffee lovers can take their pick from the variety of local coffee flavors ranging from robust to mellow, and pair them with their favorite baked goods just like they would in any inviting Filipino kitchen table, morning, noon, or night.

Carefully handpicked, responsibly sourced beans pave the way to acknowledging and supporting the hard work of local coffee farmers, as well as the country’s rich coffee heritage. It’s an experience that promises to make anyone feel right at home, invigorated, full, and with the added glow of knowing that these delicious treats help the environment and the local economy.

To this coffee-pastry pairing experience we say, why not give it a shot (of espresso)? – Rappler.com