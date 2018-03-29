This healthy Filipino dish is absolute comfort food

Making this dish will take you less than 30 minutes!

Ingredients

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ white onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

250 grams shrimp

1½ cups string beans (sitaw), cut into 2-inch pieces

2 cups diced squash

½ cup coconut cream

¼ cup water

2 bird’s eye chilies (siling labuyo)

Heat oil in pan over medium heat. Saute onions and garlic until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant. Add shrimp and cook for 1 minute. Add string beans and squash; cook for 1 to 2 minutes. Add coconut cream, water, and chilies; simmer until shrimp is fully cooked and squash is tender.

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang

– Rappler.com