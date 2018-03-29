RAPPLER RECIPES: Guinataang Hipon at Gulay
Making this dish will take you less than 30 minutes!
Ingredients
-
1 tablespoon canola oil
-
½ white onion, diced
-
2 cloves garlic, minced
-
250 grams shrimp
-
1½ cups string beans (sitaw), cut into 2-inch pieces
-
2 cups diced squash
-
½ cup coconut cream
-
¼ cup water
-
2 bird’s eye chilies (siling labuyo)
-
Heat oil in pan over medium heat.
-
Saute onions and garlic until onion is translucent and garlic is fragrant.
-
Add shrimp and cook for 1 minute.
-
Add string beans and squash; cook for 1 to 2 minutes.
-
Add coconut cream, water, and chilies; simmer until shrimp is fully cooked and squash is tender.
Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang
– Rappler.com