RAPPLER RECIPES: Tofu and green bean stir fry
Served as a meal or a side dish, this light but filling recipe makes it easy to go meat-free.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 tablespoons canola oil
• 250 grams firm tofu, sliced into uniform chunks
• 1 small white onion, diced
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• 1 cup Baguio beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces
• 2 tablespoons soy sauce
• Fried garlic for topping
PROCEDURE
- Heat oil in pan over medium heat. Fry tofu until golden brown, flipping once. Remove tofu and set aside.
- Using the same pan, saute onions and garlic until onions are translucent and garlic is fragrant. Add Baguio beans and cook 1 minute. Add back fried tofu and cook another minute.
- Season with soy sauce and mix well before transferring to a serving dish and topping with fried garlic.
Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang
– Rappler.com