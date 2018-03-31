An easy to make vegetarian meal or side dish

Published 1:35 PM, March 31, 2018

Served as a meal or a side dish, this light but filling recipe makes it easy to go meat-free.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 tablespoons canola oil

• 250 grams firm tofu, sliced into uniform chunks

• 1 small white onion, diced

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 cup Baguio beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

• 2 tablespoons soy sauce

• Fried garlic for topping

PROCEDURE

Heat oil in pan over medium heat. Fry tofu until golden brown, flipping once. Remove tofu and set aside. Using the same pan, saute onions and garlic until onions are translucent and garlic is fragrant. Add Baguio beans and cook 1 minute. Add back fried tofu and cook another minute. Season with soy sauce and mix well before transferring to a serving dish and topping with fried garlic.

Shot exclusively for Rappler at Viking Range Philippines in Westgate, Commerce Avenue cor Filinvest Avenue, Ayala Alabang

– Rappler.com