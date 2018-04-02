Chickenjoy fans in Toronto, rejoice!

Published 11:19 AM, April 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos in Toronto, Canada rejoice!

Fastfood chain Jollibee expanded its presence in Canada on Sunday, April 1, with its newest branch in the Scarborough district of Toronto, Ontario.

Filipinos made their way to the branch early in the morning on Sunday with no less than Jollibee welcoming them.

The new branch also gave away Jollibee plush dolls for its first 100 customers on April 2, Monday.

The Scarborough branch in Toronto is the third Jollibee store in Canada.

The fastfood chain opened its first two branches in Winnipeg, the first in 2016. –Rappler.com