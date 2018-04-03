The event organizers are planning for the next WSFC, but details have not yet been announced

Published 9:06 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Days after the cancellation of Madrid Fusion Manila (MFM) 2018 was made public, the organizers of the World Street Food Congress (WSFC) said that their event would also not push through.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, April 3, the WSFC said that the event presenter, the Tourism Board of the Philippines (TPB), decided to cancel the annual festival. (READ: Is the Philippines saying goodbye to Madrid Fusion Manila?)

"Makansutra will be planning ahead for the next World Street Food Congress so stay tuned here and we’ll keep you all updated and will follow up with all our valuable plans and discussions with you thus far. We regret any inconvenience caused. Thank you," WSFC said in its post.

The TPB is an attached agency of the Department of Tourism. The board is currently headed by actor Cesar Montano, who had earlier confirmed to the Philippine Daily Inquirer that MFM 2018 would not push through.

The WSFC is organized by Makansutra, a Singapore-based company founded by KF Seetoh that promotes food culture.

The congress began in 2013 and was held in the Philippines in 2016 and 2017. – Rappler.com