Published 6:52 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like there's still hope for Madrid Fusión to take place in 2018 after all.

On Wednesday, April 4, the Tourism Promotions Board (TPB) released a statement, signed by TPB Chief Operating Officer Cesar Montano, saying that they might hold the food festival in late 2018.

According to the statement, the board initially thought of scheduling the event for 2019 because not enough international chefs and exhibitors were available to participate.

"However, in light of new developments and changes in logistical requirements which are advantageous to the government for the International Gastronomy Congress and Fusión Manila International Gastronomy Expo; the Tourism Promotions Board is assessing the possibility of staging the 4th edition of the Madrid Fusión Manila later this year," he said.

Montano also wrote that they recognize the importance of the food festival for promoting Filipino food worldwide.

The statement comes after Montano was quoted by Philippine Daily Inquirer columnist Margaux Salcedo, saying that the food festival will no longer happen this year. (READ: Is the Philippines saying goodbye to Madrid Fusion Manila?)

Madrid Fusión is an international gastronomic congress that has been held in Spain annually since 2003. Madrid Fusion Manila began in 2015, and is, according to their website, "the first and only Asian edition of Madrid Fusión." –Rappler.com