Published 1:37 PM, April 07, 2018

MANILA Philippines – Most people associate summer with fruity or fizzy concoctions but for summer 2018, Starbucks Philippines is going a darker and richer route with two new drinks that it says are “unapologetically bold” in flavor.

On Saturday, April 7, the Philippine franchise of the worldwide coffee giant offered media and bloggers a peek into its offerings for the summer months. The highlight, of course, were the two Frapuccino blended drinks that will officially hit stores on April 11, Wednesday.

There’s the Tea-Ramisu (yes, what pun!) for tea lovers and Midnight Mocha for espresso addicts. (Pricing: P165 for tall, P180 for grande, and P195 for venti).

The Tea-Ramisu is a matcha and cheesecake party in your mouth. It’s a blend of matcha, whipped mascarpone cheese, topped with whipped cream and green tea cookie crumble.

Midnight Mocha, meanwhile, is a mix of java chip and whipped cream. There are two – yes, two – layers of whipped cream in this drink so suffice to say, it’s not for the faint of heart.

Aside from the drinks, the coffee chain is releasing new snack options, including the Pistachio Dome (P175 for a slice; P1,575 for the entire cake), the Chocolate Babka (P105), the Maple Pecan Danish (P65), Spinach Mushroom Dutch Pancake (P175), and the Classic Italian (P175).

Ready-to-eat snacks like the La Mere Poulard Cookie and the Walkers Shortbread Cookie (both P65) round up the new food offerings.

Coffee lovers who’d rather brew or stir their own cups of coffee can check out the Single Origin Series Colombia Huila (P445 for a bag) or the Starbucks Via Iced Coffee (P195 for a pack). Starbucks Reserve branches will also be selling the Colombia Cauca and the Brazil IP Estate (P595 for a bag).

The coffee chain will be releasing new tumblers and mugs for the summer months, as it does every year.

Are you looking forward to the summer releases? – Rappler.com