April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on April 13, Friday, signed a proclamation declaring April of every year as "Buwan ng Kalutong Pilipino” or “Filipino Food Month.”

The proclamation, which was signed on Friday but released to media days later on April 17, declares that “our vast culinary tradition and treasures should be appreciated, preserved, and promoted to ensure their transmission to future generations and to support the various industries, farmers, and agri-communities which benefit therefrom.”

It taps the agriculture department and the National Comission for Culture and Arts to lead the yearly celebration.

“All departments, bureaus and agencies of the national government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges, are hereby directed, and local government units and the private sector are encouraged, to participate and assist in the activities of the celebration,” reads Proclamation 469, which was signed by Duterte himself and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea.

Citing Republic Act 10066 or the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009, the proclamation said “culinary tradition is recognized as part of our cultural heritage which may be utilized to highlight a nation’s character and foster national pride and sense of belonging.”

The proclamation comes weeks after it was announced that two major food conventions – Madrid Fusion Manila and the World Street Food Congress – would not push through in 2018. – Rappler.com