Wing Zone continues to expand its presence with the opening of its second store in the country

Published 11:45 AM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Viva International Foods & Restaurants, Inc. (VIFRI) — the group behind Pepi Cubano, Paper Moon, and Botejyu – brings us Wing Zone, a leading casual dining restaurant specializing in what else, but wings!

But they are more than wings, as Karla De Castro, Marketing Manager explains: "We're actually [about] flavors.”

“Of course, we have our chicken wings, we have our burgers, but what we are most proud of is our 15 international award-winning flavors which is based on 20 years of research and development,” she said during the opening of its second branch in Glorietta on July 13.

15 international award-winning flavors

The flavors were developed by founders Matt Friedman and Adam Scott in their fraternity house kitchen back in 1991.

Since then, Wing Zone has developed flavors from the usual sweet and spicy sauces to their dry rub flavors that you can “fuze” with their wings:

Traditional Buffalo Flavors:

Tame

Buffalo Bliss

Hot Shot

Nuclear Habanero – really, really, really hot

Sweet No Heat

HoneyQ – a sweet and smoky honey bbq flavor that evokes the south

Liquid Gold – full-flavored version of traditional honey mustard

Sweet Samurai – soy glaze, honey, ginger, and teriyaki flavor

Sweet & Spicy Flavors

Spicy Thai – a Far East fusion of spicy Thai plus sweet and sour flavors to arouse your taste buds

Tokyo Dragon – hot honey meets classic teriyaki for an experience of ginger, soy, and heat

SmokinQ – BBQ smokehouse flavor with a serious cayenne kick to heighten your senses

MangoFire - Kick back and enjoy a trip tp the islands – an island with an active volcano!

Savory Flavors

Lemon Zinger – a classic blend of lemon pepper and savory spices

Garlic Parm – a buffalo blend with cracked pepper, roasted garlic, and zesty parmesan flavors

Dry Rub Flavors

Blackened Voodoo – dry rub Cajun flavors of New Orleans

Cool Ranch – a savory blend of Dry Rub ranch flavors

De Castro said they will be developing Filipino flavors soon, so an Adobo wing is very likely in the future, along together with other Pinoy flavors.

Second store opening in the Philippines

Wing Zone owes its success mainly to its customers – or Flavorholics as they are known and described to be “a person addicted to flavor” and one who “continually has cravings (or urges) for a specific taste on their wings, burgers, or sandwiches.”

This success back in the US and the growing number of Flavorholics outside the US has prompted the restaurant to increase its international presence.

Through JNM Dining Concepts, Wing Zone’s South Asia Master Franchise based in Singapore, the plans to open more stores in the Philippines are now in fruition, as heralded with the opening of its second store in Glorietta (its first store opened in SM Megamall in December 2017).

The store’s opening was graced by Viva’s big boss. Vic Del Rosario, together with Mr. VR Del Rosario (VP of Business Development,) and Ms. Teresita Cruz (Treasurer) of VIFRI. Also present were Ms. Hair Parra, COO of Wing Zone International, Ms. Maite Roman, Director of Operation of Wing Zone International, and Johnny Mayani , CEO of JNM Dining Concepts. Ms. Yeng Tupaz, Head of Ayala Malls Glorietta was also present.

Artists from Viva Entertainment also made the night special as we got to rub shoulders with Christine Reyes (who brought her adorable little girl with her), Shy Carlos, John Roa, Ronnie Liang, Janine Tenoso, Jack Reid, Debbie Garcia, Guji Lorenzana, and Andrew Mulach. Marco Gumabao and Joseph Elizalde hosted the event.

Wing Zone will continue growing by opening a new store in Araneta Center and with more to open before the year ends. – Rappler.com

