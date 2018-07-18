But you'll have to wait a bit – it opens in 2019 yet

Published 9:59 AM, July 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Shake Shack lovers, this is not a drill.

The popular burger chain announced Wednesday, July 18, that it will be opening in the Philippines next year.

"Mabuhay, Manila! We're officially headed to the Philippines! We'll be bringin' the goods to the Pearl of the Orient in spring 2019. Let the countdown begin!" the New York-based restaurant announced on its official Facebook page.

Shake Shack in the Philippines will be run by specialty retailer SSI Group Incorporated, which announced on Wednesday that it inked a development and license agreement with Shake Shack Incorporated.

SSI Group said the Manila menu "will feature Shake Shack's signature items including the ShackBurger, Shack-cago Dog, classic crinkle-cut fries, beer, wine and frozen custard ice cream."

Shake Shack vice president of global licensing Michael Kark said they're "excited to begin the search" for the location of their first branch in the Philippines.

Shake Shack has branches all over the world. – Rappler.com