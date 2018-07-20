The drinks will be available in Starbucks stores beginning July 24

Published 3:03 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – We’re well into the Philippines’ rainy season, but these 2 new, limited edition drinks from Starbucks Philippines might just chase the dreariness away.

Beginning Tuesday, July 24, Starbucks branches around the country will be serving 2 new Frappuccino blended beverages – the Apricot and Peach Yogurt Frappuccino and the Acai Mixed Berry Yogurt Frapuccino.

Both drinks (P165 tall, P180 grande, P195 venti) feature layers of fruit, yogurt, and sauce or milk foam.

Along with the 2 new drinks, Starbucks also released a new Summer Shades card, as well as a new collection of tumblers that are all summer-themed. – Rappler.com