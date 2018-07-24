Are you here for this?

Published 10:57 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jollibee has taken its burger steak and yet again given it another twist with their newest menu item: the bistek burger steak.

With the new dish, the fast-food chain takes the classic burger steak and replaces its mushroom gravy with a savory sauce inspired by a Filipino favorite, bistek tagalog.

True to the bistek recipe, the sauce is salty with a hint of calamansi zest – a great match for the rich beefy flavor of the Jollibee’s signature burger patties. It’s then topped off with caramelized onions, which add a nice sweetness to the entire dish.

Like the classic burger steak, it’s served with steamed white rice, which is great for soaking up the leftover sauce.

The bistek burger steak is the latest iteration of one of Jollibee’s most well-known dishes – which the fastfood chain is known for tinkering with every now and then. In 2017, they released the cream-based pepper cream burger steak, and more recently, they also offered the pinoy BBQ burger steak, which had a sweet-and-spicy sauce.

The bistek burger steak is now available in Jollibee branches nationwide at P55 for the one-piece solo meal. – Rappler.com