The offerings include Filipino cuisine classics as well as more modern dishes

Published 5:50 PM, July 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Beginning August 1, local budget airline Cebu Pacific will be offering a new selection of in-flight meals. The meals are already available for pre-orders online, so long as your flight is scheduled on August 1 and beyond.

The second cycle of Cebu Pacific meals, prepared in collaboration with Miascor-Gate Gourmet Philippines, features Filipino cuisine classics as well as more modern dishes.

Here's the list of new meals, according to the airline:

Grilled Chicken Herb Bun

Beef Pastrami in Focaccia

Chicken Inasal Burrito

Ube Langka Croissant

Shrimp Alfonso Pasta

Tuna Pesto Pasta

Chicken Sisig

Chicken Kebab

Beef Kare-Kare

Beef Pares

Fish Escabeche

Stir-Fried Mixed Seafood with Salted Egg Sauce

We were able to try several of the dishes early on, and were pleasantly surprised by the Grilled Chicken Herb Bun, Beef Pastrami in Focaccia, and the Chicken Inasal Burrito. The Ube Langka Croissant drew mixed reviews – it was a little less croissant and more dough-y bread (which can be a good thing) so we'd skip this unless you're a huge fan of both ube and langka.

As frequent Cebu Pacific (and piso sale hoarders) might already know, Cebu Pacific doesn't serve in-flight meals by default. You purchase them on the spot (drinks, chips, cold sandwiches) or pre-order from a pre-determined selection, depending on the flight.

We're told this is to ensure lower ticket prices (those in-flight meals aren't really "free," after all) and to ensure food safety while minimizing food wastage. The dishes are Halal-certified, and follow the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points (HACCP) system for international food safety.

The meals can be purchased online upon booking or up to 24 hours before the flight is scheduled.

Would you try these meals or are airplane food just not your thing? – Rappler.com