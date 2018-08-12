Sometimes dessert comes in a cup

Published 5:26 PM, August 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Seattle's Best released a limited edition of their "Just Desserts" line. For the coffee lovers out there, the 3 new offerings aren't just a cup of coffee – think of it as dessert too.

Chocolate lovers will love the Triple Chocolate, a Javakula with everything chocolate – chocolate powder, chocolate sauce, and chocolate whipped cream. If that's not enough, it also comes with a fudge bar.

For those campire memories, try the Campfire S’mores. This drink has toasted marshmallow and graham crackers. It's also topped with shortbread syrup and a drizzle of chocolate.

And for the cheescake lovers out there, there's the Hazelnut Cheesecake.

And for those who are more into mugs than drinks, Seattle's also has the Henry the Calico Cat mug, Barry the Frenchie mug and an eco-friendly stainless tumbler.

Seattle's "Just Dessert" line will be available in all branches until October 15. – Rappler.com

