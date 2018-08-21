With already an established name in the Philippine culinary scene, Sentro 1771 knows very well the right mix to stay on top

Published 11:00 AM, August 21, 2018

Sentro 1771, true to its name, is a meeting point. It is where several different qualities and ideas converge — of past and present, of laidback and sophisticated, of homegrown and international.

For over 15 years now, it has maintained this balance, creating delectable culinary experiences for many living in the Metro.

Established in 2002, the restaurant was born out of a passion for pushing the bounds in what it means to be Filipino food. With the tagline "First in Modern Filipino Cuisine," It prides itself on its ability to reimagine and synergize.

From using foreign techniques in cooking (Swiss and French to be exact) while still keeping true to traditional Filipino flavors, to architecture that evokes the Commonwealth-era but is still modern and chic.

This innovative knack has become one of Sentro 1771’s greatest strengths in keeping its name still at the forefront of conversations. And just like what they did with their signature Sinigang na Corned Beef, every so often Sentro 1771's exhibits their skill by proving that there will always be more spins to classic local dishes.

The following are just some of the newest additions to their menu:

For starters, there’s the Shrimp Cracker Salad (Single - P300, Sharing - P450) — Sentro 1771’s take on Thai salads.

A fusion of flavor and freshness, this shrimp and lettuce salad carries high notes of citrus with its use of lemongrass, lime spritz, and a lime mayo dressing. Its crunch is also delightfully more pronounced through its use of very Filipino ingredients: wansoy, singkamas, and kropek.

Fans of pinoy bistek are in for a treat when it comes to Sentro 1771's new main courses. Their Garlic Steak (Single - P440, Sharing - P850) is a remix of the beloved Filipino classic.

Made with marinated beef slices and topped with garlic butter, the dish is served with a side of krispy kangkong salad.

For those in the mood for something fishy, the Seafood Laing (Single - P290, Sharing - P570) is a bountiful leveling up of the Bicolano favorite.

Sentro 1771’s creamy gata dish feels very filling and has and a meatier texture to it, as it is supercharged with garlic shrimps, fried hito flakes, and grilled squid.

And what better way to end a meal than by taking a trip down memory lane with Sentro 1771’s Dessert Platter (P440).

Take your pick from a selection of classic Filipino desserts: Ube ice cream with macapuno, coconut meat, and jelly; coffee pie; fried suman with mangga; and banana cue.

Contrary to what one may believe, rigid rules do not govern our cooking traditions; instead Filipino food is rooted in improvisation and innovation (that's why adobo, kalderata, and bistek have no set recipes). It's about taking familiar flavors and adding one’s own character and personality into it.

Sentro 1771 knows what makes Filipino dishes truly Filipino, It's a deeper understanding of this tradition of innovation. – Rappler.com