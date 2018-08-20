Popeyes makes a return with the people behind Kuya J restaurant

Published 7:37 AM, August 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Popeyes restaurant is set to make a return to the Philippines.

In a press release posted on Business Wire, Friday, August 17, Alexandre Santoro, President of Popeyes said that they have signed an agreement with the people behind Kuya J restaurant to make their return.

"We are very excited to sign our first major development agreement for the Popeyes brand in Asia. We believe that our passion for food at Popeyes will resonate well with guests in the Philippines," Santoro said.

Lowell L. Yu, Chairman of Kuya J Group, said that they are excited to bring back Popeyes to the country.

Popeyes was established in 1972 in New Orleans. The restaurant is known for their biscuits with honey, fried shrimp, and spicy chicken.

Kuya J, meanwhile, is a restaurant known for its Filipino dishes. Kuya J is just one of the restaurants under the Kuya J Group, which also owns Isla Sugbu Seafood City, Tsay Cheng Chinese Cuisine, Majestic, and the heritage Grand Convention Center of Cebu.

No date has yet been announced for the opening in the Philippines. – Rappler.com