Have you tried this app out?

Published 8:23 PM, September 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – There’s a new app in town that aims to make it easier for the working set to get access to meals that aren’t of the fast or boujee varity.

“Salo,” a newly-launched app, is a platform for “microrestauranteurs” (people who “cook for themselves and won’t mind making more servings”) to connect with people who want, well, food.

It’s not a delivery service, so cooks and customers will have to decide on a meeting spot for the dish exchange.

Each entry includes a short description of the dish, the name of the person who prepared it, when it’s available, locations where a person can meetup with the poster, and the price.

When Rappler checked the app, most dishes sold for between P90-P300 – the more expensive dishes are meant to be shared. There are also options that go for as high as P1,200 but those are for baby back ribs and lechon belly, so the steep price is understandable.

The app itself is free but service fees are deducted from the cook for every transaction.

The catch? So far, it’s only available for Android phones and only services the BGC, Acacia, or McKinley area.

Internook, the app developer, says they have plans to release a iOS version and expand its coverage – maybe to other business districts, at the very least?

Have you tried this app out? What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below. – Rappler.com