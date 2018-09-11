Are you still into the matcha craze?

Published 10:30 AM, September 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you think the matcha craze is over, think again.

Beginning September 10, Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf started serving new limited-edition matcha drinks.

For those who still want that coffee taste, there’s the Matcha Machiato (starts at P155), a mix of espresso, matcha green tea, and steamed milk.

Those with a sweet tooth might like the Matcha Affogato Ice Blended (starts at P185), a mix of the standard Match Green Tea Ice Blended with cream and a shot of espresso.

Looking for a different take on the usual cup of joe? There’s the Matcha Raspberry, available both as a latte (starts at P155) and an Ice Blended drink (starts at P185). The drink is decaf and is a mix of raspberry and matcha.

Are you still into matcha craze or are you over it? Let us know in the comments below. – Rappler.com