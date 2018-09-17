Take a bite out of the Big Apple with these New York-inspired flavors

Published 7:09 PM, September 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For pizza lovers who are tired of Filipino fastfood pizza chain Yellow Cab, here's some good news: the homegrown brand is introducing 5 new flavors.

Joining their all-time bestselling New York’s Finest roster are 5 unique pizza flavors inspired by and named after New York’s famed boroughs: Bronx, Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

The Bronx Creamy Mushroom Pizza is Yellow Cab’s first ever white sauce-based pizza, topped with a meaty, flavorful mix of mushroom, chicken, olives, and green bell peppers.

The Manhattan Steak and Eggs Pizza takes it up a slightly more sophisticated notch, bringing together a premium combo of steak strips and eggs doused in steak sauce, topped with onions and bell peppers.

For fans of a spicier kick, the Brooklyn Spicy Seafood Pizza is a tantalizing treat of spicy Jalapeño peppers, shrimps, crabsticks, onions, green bell peppers, tomatoes, and capers.

The sweet and tangy flavors of Asian cuisine shines with the Queens Oriental Chicken Pizza, combining chicken, mushrooms, onions and pineapple with spring onions and cilantro atop a tasty Oriental sauce base.

Finally, there’s the Staten Island Basil and Ricotta Pizza, which is reminiscent of the Margherita Pizza classic with crushed tomatoes, three cheeses, and basil.

We're partial towards the Bronx Creamy Mushroom Pizza and the Manhattan Steak and Eggs Pizza. Pineapple haters, step aside – the Queens Oriental Chicken Pizza was a surprisingly good take on the controversial pizza topping.

The 5 Boroughs Pizza will be available in all Yellow Cab branches from September 5, 2018 until January 31, 2019. The pizzas sell for P499 for regular size pizza, P759 for large, and P999 for the New Yorker size. – Rappler.com