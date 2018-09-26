Of course, that's something Filipinos have long been doing

Published 1:07 PM, September 26, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you're squeamish about change, it's time to look away.

Iconic doughnut and coffee chain Dunkin' Donuts will officially be dropping the word "Donuts" from its name. Beginning January 2019, the chain will simply be known as Dunkin', according to a Business Insider report.

The brand made the announcement on Tuesday, September 25 (early Wednesday, September 26, in Manila) despite the protests of its customers over test changes in some 50 locations.

It's a huge deal in the US – the spelling "donut" instead of doughnut, of course, is hugely attributed to the chain, which is America's top doughnut retailer.

Dunkin' Donuts (or Dunkin') has been introducing a lot of changes, including new store designs, a nitro-infused cold brew, and digital ordering kiosks, Business Insider noted.

"Our new branding is one of many things we are doing as part of our blueprint for growth to modernize the Dunkin' experience for our customers," Dunkin' Brands CEO David Hoffmann has said about the planned name change.

Golden Donuts Incorporated is the exclusive franchise holder of Dunkin' Donuts in the Philippines. A tax evasion case was filed against the company in February 2018. – Rappler.com