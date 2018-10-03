Which affordable coffee find do you have a latte love for?

Published 5:30 AM, October 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you daily coffee runs have been starting to hurt your wallet a bit more each day, you're not alone and we can totally relate.

Coffee is life, we understand, but having to pay sky-high prices for this life-giving beverage staple daily isn't the ideal situation for most budget-conscious, on-the-go coffee drinkers.

Luckily, there's no need to sweat it – if you've got a 100-peso bill laying around and an incessant caffeine craving to match, here’s a list of affordable, crowd-favorite coffee buys for a brew-tiful day.

Note: We've narrowed the list down to coffee that's freshly-made (or as freshly-made as possible) and as widely available as possible. Ready-to-drink coffee deserves another list, as does fresh coffee on-the-go from other areas in the Philippines.

Dunkin’ Donuts (or the brand that will soon be known as just Dunkin')

Who wants the D? If that D stands for Dunkin’, then count us in. The legendary iced latte of the famed donut chain has been the talk of the coffee-loving town for some time now, and for good reason.

A post shared by Dunkin' Donuts Philippines (@dunkindonuts.ph) on Sep 19, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

For only P45 (medium) and P60 (large), the reliable, just-right medley of sweet, creamy, and icy Dunkin’ Donut goodness is yours to sip on. Pair it with your favorite orange donut and you’ve got yourself a wallet-friendly merienda treat! You can also enjoy a hot cuppa of brewed coffee for just P45 (medium) and P55 (large).

Mcdonald’s

It’s not just the fries they’re after – many McDonald’s fans have also espresso-ed their love for McCafe’s signature Iced Premium Roast coffee.

It doesn’t only make for a tasty, refreshing cooler, but it’s also got that caffeine kick many need. Imagine – P52 has gotten students through all-nighters and many professionals through busy, hectic mornings.

A post shared by McDonald's Philippines (@mcdo_ph) on Sep 15, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

The iconic drink comes in both Plain or Vanilla flavors. Those with a bit more time to enjoy a hot drink also opt for the McCafe Premium Roast coffee, which costs P32 (8oz.) and P45 (12oz).

7-Eleven

Who knew that P29 could land you a high-quality cup of coffee, made from 100% Arabica beans?

City Blends isn’t joking around as this 7-Eleven-based coffee dominates the freshly-brewed convenience store caffeine game around the Metro.

A post shared by 7-Eleven Philippines (@711ph) on Feb 13, 2018 at 9:28pm PST

Back to black? Their Brewed Coffee comes in three sizes: small (P20), medium (P29), and large (P39). Coffee addicts with a sweet tooth will love the French Vanilla, Mochaccino and Dark Chocolate variants, which also come in the same sizes and prices.

Krispy Kreme

Donut underestimate this donut chain! Aside from its world-famous pastries, Krispy Kreme does serve up good, full-bodied coffee as well.

A post shared by Krispy Kreme Philippines (@krispykremeph) on Nov 25, 2017 at 7:25pm PST

Their signature black coffee is aromatic and tasty. It’s also the perfect accompaniment to your donut, as it helps balance out its sweetness. It comes in three sizes: small (P80), medium (90), and large (95).

Family Mart

There’s a latte to choose from at Family Mart, and that’s just the coffee selection we’re talking about!

All its available coffee options – Americano, Latte, Caramel Latte, Cafe Mocha, and White Choco Mocha – all go for under P100. Their prices range from P55-P85.

All of their specialty blends hail from the renowned Japanese-made coffee brand, UCC Coffee, so you're definitely getting a bang-for-your-buck perk-me-up to enjoy before the rush of your day.

Which coffee finds of yours do you feel like deserves a spot on this list? Share them with us! – Rappler.com