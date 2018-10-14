VR gaming and choice food options in one spot? Sign us up.

Published 9:10 PM, October 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If the family or your friends are searching for your next weekend hangout spot, why not try a day of gaming in Southeast Asia's first ever virtual reality gaming facility, produced by none other than gaming giant Bandai Namco?

The Garage is City of Dreams Manila's newest entertainment venture that features 3 immersive VR games from Bandai Namco, plus 10 crowd-favorite food and beverage restos via food trucks, all in one cool place.

Perfect for all ages and foodies to enjoy, this attraction is the first of its kind in the Philippines, merging both the best of VR gaming recreation and dining into one contemporary concept.

The Garage, aside from its fun ambiance, also boasts a large space at 2,714 square meters. It has a 563-seating capacity located at the upper ground floor, making for a spaciously comfortable leisure destination.

Its hip, cosmo-industrial design created by award-winning Paris-based creative design agency Malherbe Design and vibrant graffiti art by street artists Kookoo Ramos and DeeJae Paeste help to bring even more life to the already lively atmosphere.

Gamers, ready to play the day away? Lose yourself in the immersive world of virtual reality at The Garage's VR Zone, provided by Bandia Namco Amusement, one of the world’s leading digital entertainment development companies from Japan.

This is their very first VR Zone facility in Southeast Asia.

"With Bandai Namco's creativity and cutting-edge technology, we are honored and delighted to partner with them, and together blaze a trail in delivering extraordinary entertainment experiences that go beyond gaming and recreation in the Philippines,” Kevin Benning, City of Dreams Manila’s Chief Operating Officer said.

Games include Mario Kart Arcade GP VR, the popular multi-player racing game licensed under Nintendo.

Thrill-seekers can try their luck at the Hospital Escape Terror Game, a spine-tingling cross-over of the hit escape room group challenges and an immersive, first-person POV gaming experience. Players have 9 minutes to escape a cursed, abandoned hospital together.

The third game is the Ski-Rodeo, a steep downhill ski simulator that lets you zig and zag through exciting snowy slopes and drops alone or with a partner.

Tickets for each game are available on-site. The single player ticket price is available at P450. Packages are available for those playing in groups or pairs – P800 for two persons playing Ski Rodeo, P1, 200 per person for three activities, and P1,600 for a group of four persons playing Hospital Escape Terror or Mario Kart GP VR.

Built up an appetite? Great, because The Garage’s wide variety of foodie choices couldn’t be any more convenient and drool-worthy.

The hungry will be pleased to find 10 different food and beverage trucks and trailers stationed at The Garage – there's Hokkaido Ramen Santouka, Katsu Sora, Pink’s Hotdog, Little Flour, El Chupacabra, Pizza Grigliata, Farmacy, Chocol8, The Roaster and Juiced to choose from.

Zero waste advocates will be pleased to hear of The Garage's eco-friendly efforts. Only biodegradable and compostable utensils, plates, and take-out bags are used by all tenants.

The Garage at City of Dreams Manila is officially open to the public starting Sunday, October 14. It is open daily from 10AM to 2 AM. – Rappler.com

Find the City of Dreams on Asean Avenue corner Roxas Boulevard, Entertainment City, Manila