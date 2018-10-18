A fall favorite in the fall-less Philippines? Why not.

Published 9:11 AM, October 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you've been envious of friends abroad posting and raving about everyone's fall favorite, the pumpkin spice latte, envy no more.

Starbucks Philippines will be offering the stateside favorite for a limited time beginning October 25.

"Our signature espresso and milk are highlighted by flavor notes of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove to create this delightful beverage. Enjoy it topped with whipped cream and real pumpkin spices," said the coffeehouse giant in a release to media.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte (tall for P155; grande for P165; venti for P180) is available from October 25 until supplies last, so if you're into it, you better hurry up. It will be available as a hot, cold, or blended beverage.

Starbucks Philippines will also be releasing a limited-edition Pumpkin Spice Latte Card, available for an initial activation of P1,000. – Rappler.com