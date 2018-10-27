Getting a planner or travel organizer? Might as well get a chance to win free Starbucks drinks for a year too.

Published 12:00 PM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – We did not stutter. Starbucks Philippines will be raffling off beverage stars that will entitle you to 365 free Grande Starbucks drinks for 2019.

The promo is part of Starbucks’ holiday offerings and is open to those who have any of the 4 limited edition Christmas Traditions Starbucks card that you can only get if you have a 2019 Starbucks Philippine Planner or Travel Organizer.

To cut the long story short, you can only be in the promo if you’ve collected enough promo paper or e-stickers (18 all in all) to avail of the planner or travel organizer. The promo period begins on November 2, 2018, and ends on January 7, 2019.

According to Starbucks Philippines, one can get a raffle entry by doing the following:

Activate the Starbucks Christmas Traditions Starbucks Card with at least P500 at any Starbucks store in the Philippines. Register the activated Starbucks Christmas Traditions Starbucks Card to a new or existing My Starbucks Rewards account within the promo period.

There will be 3 draw dates – November 20, 2018 for winners of free Starbucks for a week; December 4, 2018 for winners of free Starbucks for a month; and January 15, 2019 for winners of free Starbucks for an entire year.

Check out the Starbucks page and website for more information. – Rappler.com