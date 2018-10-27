If you're not feeling the holidays yet, perhaps these dishes and drinks will do the trick

Published 7:00 PM, October 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – For Starbucks lovers everywhere, the holiday season truly begins when the coffee chain releases its annual holiday drinks.

The limited edition drinks were once crucial to acquiring the coveted Starbucks planner. This year, though, the mechanics have changed so that any handcrafted beverage qualifies for a sticker. (IN PHOTOS: The Starbucks 2019 planner, travel organizer)

Beverages

Leading this year's holiday offerings is a new drink: the Snowy Cranberry White Mocha. Available hot, iced, or blended as a frap, the drink is made with Starbucks' signature espresso, mixed with steamed milk and a white chocolate sauce. It is then topped off with a swirl of whipped cream and cranberry sugar sprinkles.

The drink is on the sugary side, so it's best for those who like to indulge their sweet tooth during the holidays.

Those who prefer something mintier or nuttier can of course choose the old holiday favorites Peppermint Mocha and Toffee Nut Crunch Latte, which are appearing on Starbucks' holiday menu again this year.

The holiday drinks cost P175 for a tall, P190 for a grande, and P205 for a venti.

Bites

Of course, holiday food items were also rolled out to pair with the drinks. On the sweet side, there is the Almond Matcha Doughnut (P65), the Choco Chip Overload Cookie (P85), the Cracked Cookie – which is basically a chocolate crinkle (P85), the Choco Peanut Butter Bun (P95), the Baked Cheese Tart (P75) and the Cereal Milk Pudding (P65).

For something particularly Christmassy, there's the Christmas Bark (P70), which combines dark, milk, and white chocolate barks with cranberries, strawberries, and pistachio.

And for the Christmas parties, there's the Vanilla Blueberry Cake (P175/slice, P1,5757/whole), and the rich, creamy Chocolate Oat Cheesecake (P195/slice, P2,145/whole).

On the savory side, there's the Baked Burrito (P185), which is a tortilla bowl filled with rice, cheese, meat, and other burrito goodness. There's also the Cranberry Pistachio Turkey Flatbread (P105) – a meaty bite with a hint of sweetness.

The new holiday menu items will be available alongside returning holiday favorites like the Chocolate Toffee Nut Loaf (P70/slice, P625/loaf), the Chocolate Crepe Cake (P160/slice, P1,440/whole), and the Chicken Fajita Roll (P125).

Blends

Starbucks is also bringing back the Starbucks Christmas Blend (P495) and Starbucks Christmas Blend Espresso Roast (P495) for those who like brewing their own coffee.

The Christmas Blend includes Sumatra beans and Latin American coffees, and has a spicy-sweet flavor profile that goes well with orange, nutmeg, and cinnamon flavors.

The Espresso Roast also combines Latin American and Indonesian beans, but is customized for espresso brewing. The Espresso Roast has a caramel sweetness, and goes well with the taste of ginger, orange, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, and caramelized sugar.

Serious coffee connoisseurs may also want to try the Starbucks Reserve Christmas Blend (P595), which combines two rare coffees: the Costa Rican Hacienda Alsace, and the aged Sumatra, both roasted at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Seattle.

The blend has a woody, mulled spice flavor, and goes well with the flavors of maple, cheese, and cloves. This particular blend will only be available in limited Starbucks stores with Reserve bars.

The holiday drinks, new menu items, and Christmas blends will be available from November 2, 2018 to January 7, 2019. – Rappler.com