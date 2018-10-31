The famous bee’s first store in Manhattan has got Chickenjoy fanatics in NYC buzzing

Published 12:32 PM, October 31, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — What’s the latest buzz on the world-famous bee? As of October 27, 2018 (October 28 in the Philippines), Jollibee’s first-ever store in Manhattan, New York has just been officially opened to the hungry public.

The 41st store in North America is conveniently stationed near Times Square, Madison Square Garden, and Broadway Theater District.

"We are excited to open our first branch in Manhattan, which is a major cultural and entertainment hub that receives millions of visitors from around the world each year," said Pepot Miñana, head of Jollibee Foods Corporation North America.

"The diversity of Manhattan's food culture is perfect for us to capture not only the Filipino community living in the area but also locals and tourists. This hub allows us to reach more and more people with our delicious food and warm service."

Long lines and hungry, excited diners welcomed the store’s opening day, waiting in line for 20 hours, even bracing the rain, just to get their hands on the legendary Chickenjoy, Jolly Spaghetti and Peach Mango Pie.

During its opening day, limited-edition Jollibee Funko Pop! figures were given to 40 lucky people in line sporting their best Jollibee costumes.

Jollibee just opened its London and Macau stores this year, with planned openings in Kota Kinabalu and Malaysia before 2019 and also in Rome and Guam for the next year. —Rappler.com