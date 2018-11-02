You can now get your hands on the new Truffle King Ramen, only available at this branch!

Published 10:30 AM, November 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Your favorite neighborhood ramen joint just got a makeover, and we’re living for its brand new look.

Ramen Nagi didn't just open its 19th branch in the Philippines. This new store, located at One Bonifacio High Street Mall, is the famous ramen resto’s first-ever concept shop in the whole world.

The glitzy new branch is the first of its kind, design-wise. Compared to the no-frills, red-themed space and casual ambiance of Ramen Nagi's 18 other branches, this concept shop shows off a premium, clean, modern layout, complete with plush sofas, golden details, and other sophisticated elements.



The concept store's open kitchen is also a nice addition to both the set-up and the overall dining experience, offering diners the chance to take a peek at the magic that goes on behind their beloved bowl of ramen.

Of course, it's not just the ambiance diners are after — the food remains the star.

And which star currently burns the brightest? The incredible new Truffle King Ramen (P700).



The distinct aroma of fresh truffle wafts in the air immediately once the bowl is set in front of you.

The bowl is also just as beautiful as it smells, with tender pork shoulder, crunchy, fresh greens (which actually do a good job in cutting through the richness of the meat and soup), and real black truffle shavings sitting atop the silky pork broth.

The comforting taste of truffle and with the complex flavors of good ramen — both rich, creamy, and perfect with noodles? It's a marriage we didn't even realize we were looking for.

For those in search of some spice, the Ramen Nagi signature fire sauce is yours upon request.

The Truffle King Ramen is a limited edition special, meaning it'll only be available until December 2018 and can only be ordered at the One Bonifacio High Street Mall branch.

Ramen Nagi's signature ramen, the rich Butao King (P390), is still around for those in love with the resto classic. I mean, what's not to love about their award-winning tonkotsu pork broth, hand-crafted noodles, and melt-in-your-mouth Nagi pork chashu?

If the surprises weren't enough — Ramen Nagi revealed another limited edition bowl of goodness: the hot and spicy Szechuan King. Made from authentic Szechuan chili peppers and a spicy broth, this fireball is those for the brave and not for the weak in spice tolerance.

The Szechuan Ramen is available starting from November 1 to November 30, and can be ordered in all Ramen Nagi branches.

Never forgetten are Ramen Nagi's usual crowd-favorite side dishes — crispy Gyoza (P220), cheesy Pork Katsu Rolls (P295), super crunchy and tender Chicken Karaage (P250), and Nagi Star salad (P280), among many others — which are all best enjoyed with your ramen, or before it.

Don't worry, we didn't forget about dessert.

Ramen Nagi's signature Nagi Vanilla ice cream (P150) is slyly served with two mini droppers filled with liquids you wouldn't expect — Bailey's Mudslide and Triple Sec. For those who can't end a meal without some good 'ol sugar and a dose of alcohol, try capping off your meal with this interesting treat.

When your next ramen craving hits, Ramen Nagi's concept store will be welcoming you with open arms, ready to up your mood with good 'ol noods. —Rappler.com