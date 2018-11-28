Wizards, witches and muggles, you can finally now know what Butterbeer tastes like

Published 5:00 PM, November 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Potterheads, we hope you're hungry. What if we told you that you could dine just like your favorite witches and wizards would?

Just like a Hogwarts student seated at the Great Hall for The Christmas Feast, or a Butterbeer-obsessed Hogsmeade visitor, a magically delicious meal from the Wizarding World can be yours to enjoy.

This Christmas, Privatus Private Dining, Plato PH, and Patronus Events are joining forces to host the enchanting Yule Ball on Friday, December 14, 2018, 8 pm, at the La Castellana mansion in Intramuros, Manila. Muggles are welcome!

Aside from song, dance, and bewitching ambiance, the enchanting experience will be offering a buffet-style, full-course menu by Privatus Private Dining's executive chef, AJ Reyes, who specially curated each dish to highlight the immersive Wizarding World experience for each ball guest.

Resident mixologist Mark Anthony Marquez has also crafted special cocktails fit for every fandom theme imaginable. From the food presentation, down to the buffet table's design accents, everything is beautifully Potter-fied.

Here's what the spellbinding spread of Yule Ball's mystical menu will be like:

Mystical Bread

Accio bread! As your breadstick wand casts its summoning spell, don't be surprised if a huge assortment of freshly-baked breads, pastries, and rolls apparate right in front of you.

Carb-loving wizards and witches can enjoy these baked goods with homemade artisanal butter and fruit jam on the side.

Cauldron Soup

Just like how a wizard's most powerful potion is brewed, the Cauldron Soup is a balanced, perfectly thought-of medley of savory flavors, creating a delicious, complex broth a good French onion soup is made of.

Care for a dash of earthy lacewing flies, powdered Bicorn horn, and shredded Boomslang skin? Don't worry, everything is edible.

Gillyweed Salad

We promise you won’t grow any gills and webbed feet after this appetizer! It may resemble the tail-looking Gillyweed, but this Gillyweed Salad is far from tasting like a slimy water plant.

Combining the refreshing elements of fresh seaweed, sweet onions, tender squid, caviar, and sesame dressing, this flavorful side tastes similar to a light Japanese starter, somewhat like a wakame salad.

Golden Egg Custard

Surprise: the sought-after Golden Egg has been captured, opened, and magically turned into a savory, soft custard. Easy to finish in a few spoonfuls, this rich appetizer is made of indulgent crab meat and fish roe.

Disclaimer: No merfolk were harmed in the making of this dish.

Molly’s Magical Meat Pie

Ron Weasley couldn’t get enough of his mom’s famous meat pie, and we now know why: this well-baked, flaky pie crust is nestled on top of the meatiest filling combining ox tail and bacon.

Just like a warm pot pie, this filling dish is hearty and comforting, just like how your own mom would make it.

Roasted Diricrawl With Stuffing

The elusive flightless bird has now been found... and turned into a roasted main entrée. The chicken is baked in the oven, helping to plump up the meat to turn it juicier and more tender. It's served alongside a red wine au jus, traditional stuffing, and mashed potatoes. Did anyone say Happy Thanksgiving?

Hogwarts Christmas Ham

Just like the Great Hall's legendary Christmas Feast at Hogwarts, we’re celebrating the holiday season with a huge Christmas Ham! Cooked with molasses for a zing of sweetness, this tender treat is a feast for hardcore carnivores out there.

Hagrid’s Roasted Vegetables

Even Hagrid’s hard garden work is paid tribute here, as it should be. These freshly-roasted veggies are cut into bite-size cubes, making for a good serving of garlic, squash, eggplants, zucchini, onions, and beets, wonderfully crammed into one healthy spoonful. The veggies' fresh Italian herb seasonings and lemony notes may even convert anti-veggie eaters.

Hogwarts House Cupcakes

Ravenclaw, Gryfinndor, Hufflepuff or Slytherin? Take your cupcake picks! These cute cupcakes are inspired by the 4 Hogwarts houses, with each one having their own flavors, like red velvet and peanut butter.

Each one is topped with sweet buttercream frosting and an adorable Harry Potter sugar decal.

Might we add that the Hogwarts Cake is truly also a sight to see (and eat?)

Fruits From The Otherworld

For those avoiding the too-sweet treats can gladly dig into this wide selection of gorgeous, vibrant, fresh fruit.

From honeydew melon, dragonfruit, cantaloupe, apples, pineapple, grapes, to strawberries, your exotic fruit craving is in good hands with this eye-catching bowl.

Butterbeer

And of course, we saved the best for last: who would forget the best-selling wizarding beverage there is: Hogsmeade's iconic Butterbeer?

Note that this drink tastes almost just like how the book describes it to be: “a little bit like less-sickly butterscotch” — but way better. A mug of this foamy bev is creamy, sweet, addicting, refreshing, and comforting all at once, with just the right kick of booze and buzz.

Don’t worry kids, a non-alcoholic option is available.

So, who's ready to be a wizard for the day and eat, sing, and waltz the night away? —Rappler.com

Interested guests can purchase tickets to the Yule Ball 2018 online. For more details, you may visit the Facebook pages of Privatus Private Dining, Plato PH, and Patronus Events.