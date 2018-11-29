Would you try Potato Corner Lab's Blue Cheese, Kimchi, Maple Bacon, Cotton Candy, or Chili Lime fries flavors?

Published 4:16 PM, November 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — Potato Corner has launched something new for all its loyal, carb-loving fans – a brand-new concept store called the Potato Corner Lab, which officially opened to the public on Tuesday, November 27.

Stationed near the food court area of Glorietta 4, this flagship store expands way bigger than the usual quaint Potato Corner kiosk hungry mallgoers are familiar with.

However, Potato Corner Lab's colorful, bright, and science lab-like design concept isn't the only new thing about the brand.

Have fun with the self-ordering touch screen kiosk

If you’re feeling a tad antisocial or looking for the digital novelty of self-ordering on your own with the touch of a screen, Potato Corner Lab’s interactive, easy-to-use digital kiosk is an introvert’s dream.

Just point and tap on your choices for order size, quanity of orders, and the flavors for each.

Once you're done, all you have to do is take the stub printed out, wait for your number, approach the cashier when called, hand over your total amount, and wait for your glorious tub of freshly-made fries to be served to you.

Don't be overwhelmed, but there are 25 flavors available here

25?! Yup! Aside from the 7 crowd-favorite usual flavors — cheese, barbecue, sour cream, chili barbecue, wasabi, sweet corn, and ranch 'o cheddar — this concept store also exclusively carries 18 new interesting flavors for the bold and adventurous to try out.

We're curious to try the Blue Cheese, Chili Lime, White Cheddar, Kimchi, and Curry. Which one could be your new flavorite?

Curry

Truffle

Spicy Cheese

Kimchi

Blue Cheese

Ketchup and Mayo

Cookies and Cream

Chocolate

Seafood

White Cheddar

Chili Lime

Paprika

Cinnamon

Sweet and Sour

Butter and Garlic

Maple Bacon

Honey Butter

Cotton Candy

Potato Corner Lab even gives you the option of customizing the cuts of your taters (shoestring, loopy, waffle-cut, or jojos) and topping your fries with even more sinful add-ons, like mozzarella cheese bites and camembert cheese bites.

Cheese-lovers, you're welcome.

To make the waiting time a bit more bearable, customers can try their hand at the augmented reality game screen by the exit. How's that for an over-all fun experience from start to finish, just because of your love for fries? —Rappler.com