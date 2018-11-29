LOOK: Potato Corner opens first concept store, introduces 18 new flavors
MANILA, Philippines — Potato Corner has launched something new for all its loyal, carb-loving fans – a brand-new concept store called the Potato Corner Lab, which officially opened to the public on Tuesday, November 27.
Stationed near the food court area of Glorietta 4, this flagship store expands way bigger than the usual quaint Potato Corner kiosk hungry mallgoers are familiar with.
However, Potato Corner Lab's colorful, bright, and science lab-like design concept isn't the only new thing about the brand.
Have fun with the self-ordering touch screen kiosk
If you’re feeling a tad antisocial or looking for the digital novelty of self-ordering on your own with the touch of a screen, Potato Corner Lab’s interactive, easy-to-use digital kiosk is an introvert’s dream.
Just point and tap on your choices for order size, quanity of orders, and the flavors for each.
Once you're done, all you have to do is take the stub printed out, wait for your number, approach the cashier when called, hand over your total amount, and wait for your glorious tub of freshly-made fries to be served to you.
Don't be overwhelmed, but there are 25 flavors available here
25?! Yup! Aside from the 7 crowd-favorite usual flavors — cheese, barbecue, sour cream, chili barbecue, wasabi, sweet corn, and ranch 'o cheddar — this concept store also exclusively carries 18 new interesting flavors for the bold and adventurous to try out.
We're curious to try the Blue Cheese, Chili Lime, White Cheddar, Kimchi, and Curry. Which one could be your new flavorite?
- Curry
- Truffle
- Spicy Cheese
- Kimchi
- Blue Cheese
- Ketchup and Mayo
- Cookies and Cream
- Chocolate
- Seafood
- White Cheddar
- Chili Lime
- Paprika
- Cinnamon
- Sweet and Sour
- Butter and Garlic
- Maple Bacon
- Honey Butter
- Cotton Candy
Potato Corner Lab even gives you the option of customizing the cuts of your taters (shoestring, loopy, waffle-cut, or jojos) and topping your fries with even more sinful add-ons, like mozzarella cheese bites and camembert cheese bites.
Cheese-lovers, you're welcome.
To make the waiting time a bit more bearable, customers can try their hand at the augmented reality game screen by the exit. How's that for an over-all fun experience from start to finish, just because of your love for fries? —Rappler.com