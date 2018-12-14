Enjoy different filtration and brewing methods, single-origin coffee beans, tea brews, crepes, and a taste of French heritage here

Published 7:18 PM, December 14, 2018

Coffee lovers rejoice! A stylish and vibrant coffee spot opens Friday, December 14 in BGC.

Located at One Bonifacio in BGC, the Malongo Atelier Barista highlights French heritage, delectable coffee from various countries, and a commitment to eco-consciousness. Filipinos have a deep affinity for coffee. Heck, some people even claim that they can’t function before coffee in the morning!

Once a small roasting house in Nice, France, Malongo began as a family firm in the 1930s. Today, it is the first French brand committed to the fair-trade movement, and leads the global market for fair trade coffees and bio coffees.

More than half of Malongo’s coffees and all of its teas hold organic AB certification that guarantees that no fertilizers or pesticides were used in farming, among other aspects.

Grown according to traditional farming methods, the roster offers coffees from small-scale farming, cultivated in the shade of high altitude plantations. Each bean is picked by hand to assure that only perfectly mature beans are harvested.

The extraction method most frequently used by Malongo is the “wet process." All coffees are roasted using slow, gradual, and traditional techniques in 20 minutes. This allows Arabicas to reveal its finest aroma.

The beans are then air-cooled and not titrated for more than 2% humidity. The coffee is shipped to the factory in jute sacks, which are stacked in insulated containers. After a check on its origin, it is tasted by quality managers and then stocked in silos.

The café offers a wide range of coffee from the smooth and fruity flavors from Laos, intense and floral tastes from Congo, to the smooth brew from Mexico, among others. The café also offers its “Filtration of the Moment," the specially brewed coffee for the day.

For a lighter option, their signature Le Carameleon infuses lime soda with caramel syrup on Malongo’s signature decaffeinated coffee, Deca Aqua.

More than coffee, tea lovers will enjoy a number of unique flavors: Around the Medina fuses delicate green tea with mint; Babouchka is an alternative to earl grey tea with hints of bergamot; Walk in the Himalayas blends different black teas together to produce a golden cup with fruity and floral notes.

Prefer something cool and refreshing? Sample the Sparkling Jasmine Tea that blends jasmine flower tea with lime soda.

A sweeter option is the Tea Frappé with cool jasmine tea topped with vanilla ice cream.

What is a French café without crepes? Pick between savory or sweet. Crepe à la Parisienne is an easy choice with smoked ham, mushrooms, bacon and egg. For a heartier choice, the Chicken and Mushroom Crepe is served with chunks of chicken meat and mushroom drizzled with rich cream. Included in the sweet options is the French original Crepe Suzette with crepes with a splash of orange liquer, topped with orange slices. The café also offers the all-time favorite Chocolate Banana Crepe.

Malongo Atelier Barista is an exciting new option for coffee connoisseurs. A number of coffee options from beans to ground are readily available. Raw green beans can be roasted upon order to guarantee freshness.

Different filtration and brewing methods – from siphon to drop – are also accessible, enticing anyone to explore and enhance their coffee experience. – Rappler.com