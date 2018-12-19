The pizza chain is returning right in time for the new year!

Published 10:56 AM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Little Caesars, the pizza chain sure to spark a wave of nostalgia in Pinoy millennials, is opening in the Philippines again in January 2019.

The pizza chain, known for offering square-cut, buy one, take one pizzas, was popular in the Philippines in the 90s and early 2000s, though the chain quietly disappeared as other brands gained prominence.

Little Caesars has yet to announce an exact opening date or location, though their Facebook page indicates an address in Ermita, Manila. – Rappler.com