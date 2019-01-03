The Singapore-based snack company issues a public apology after a customer shared photos of the 'salted egg lizard' found in her fish skin packet

Published 12:15 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The famous "dangerously addictive" salted egg chips brand Irvins issued a public apology on Wednesday, January 2, after a customer living in Bangkok took to Facebook to share photos of a dead lizard found in her Irvins Salted Egg Fish Skin packet.

"Quality control is one of the most important aspects of our company and we are always on our toes because our customers’ safety is everything to us. We really want to sincerely apologize to the customer and everyone who is affected by this incident directly or indirectly. We take full responsibility for the goods that we sell and everything in it," Irvins founder Irvin Gunawan said via Facebook post.

"We promise to make the necessary changes in our production to ensure this will never happen again. The case has been reported to AVA (Veterinary Authority of Singapore) and we will cooperate with them fully," he added.

Irvin also reached out to customers who may now be uncomfortable with their snacks.

"If you have a snack pouch that expires on 16 October 2019 or if you are uncomfortable with consuming our snacks, kindly email us at feedback@irvinsaltedegg.com so that our Customer Experience team could assist you with the product recall and refunds required for the snacks," Irvin said.

Irvin ends his post, saying, "This is a major blow to us, however we promise that we will fix this issue and continue to be an honest and responsible company to all of you. Rest assured that we are doing the best we could to serve our customers with the best quality & service nonetheless."

Many have lauded the company's mature response in releasing an apology to the affected parties and their customers, instead of keeping mum to cover up the production mistake.

Irvin also stated in his post that he has reached out to the Jane Holloway and her family to ensure that they are alright.

According to Business Insider, Holloway said that the company reached out to apologize and offer a refund. Irvins also said that it recalled the product and has moved its production facility to a newer, cleaner site as of December. They also offered to cover any medical bills, if ever.

All Irvins Salted Egg products are manufactured in Singapore. – Rappler.com