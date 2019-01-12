New York-inspired restaurant Flat Iron 1771 is a melting pot of various culinary influences, offering a diverse menu the whole barkada can appreciate

January 12, 2019

Been there, probably said that. When out with family, friends, or even just your significant other, back-and-forth arguments on where to finally sit down and eat inarguably happen way too often.

With countless resto options and a multitude of cuisine cravings, it can get difficult to finally agree on a restaurant where every person's gastronomical whims can and will be appeased.

Flat Iron 1771, a contemporary restaurant in Uptown Mall, Bonifacio Global City, is here to help.

This New York-inspired dining hub takes inspiration from the Big Apple as a "melting pot," combining various culinary influences in one broad menu, adding a few Filipino twists to make certain dishes palatable to the average Filipino diner.

Ambiance and space

The exteriors of Flat Iron 1771's sole branch take inspiration from the famous New York building of the same name.

Its tall windows, bright red accents, modern lighting, al fresco seating, and outdoor bar entice passers-by from the outside, while its spacious, homey interiors, well-lit space, high ceilings, and comfortable set-up make for a cozy day nook.

The restaurant begins to change its game towards sunset, though, when its outdoor cocktail bar transforms the Flat Iron ambiance to a more hip, chill set-up for friends and colleagues to unwind after work.

A menu as big as the Big Apple

The "melting pot" menu of Flat Iron is indeed a hodgepodge of different foodie cravings – ranging from creamy pastas, big slabs of meat, miso salmon, light salads, Chinese barbecue, cheesy pizzas, brownies, and even to to good 'ol cocktails.

With food choices so diverse (and not super steep in price too), what are some notable items to try?

Seafood Jambalaya (P750)

If paella and risotto got married and had a baby, Flat Iron's Seafood Jambalaya would be it.

The signature dish hailing from Creole origins is a saucy seafood medley of fresh clams, mussels, shrimps, and squid, mixed in with sausage, bell pepper, onion, celery, and tasty Cajun spices.

The rice's consistency comes between a wet risotto and a slightly drier paella – think of it as freshly-steamed soft rice doused in a spiced tomato sauce.

Prime Rib Steak with Toasted Fat (P530)

Introducing the star of the Flat Iron show... the Prime Rib Steak with Toasted Fat!

A meat-lover's dream come true served on a sizzling plate, this US Choice prime rib steak is done to your liking (medium doneness is recommended), perfectly browned until its fatty bits are sinfully toasted and crunchy.

The chunkiness of the steak cut makes for good value for money, and the herb marinade is subtle enough for it to be enjoyed further with the array of steak sauces available.

Alongside freshly-crisped potatoes, the prime rib comes with three dips: Blue Cheese Butter, Bois Baudran, and a Chimichurri sauce.

The Blue Cheese Butter is a creamy ode to the famously punchy blue cheese, while the green Chimichurri blend of fresh herbs and oil makes for a light and fresh steak sauce.

On the other hand, the hard-to-pronounce but easy-to-like Bois Baudran sauce combines tomatoes, Worcestershire, balsamic vinegar and mustard, creating a tangy fusion acidic enough to cut through the fattiness of the steak.

Four-Cheese Pizza (P270-530)

The OG cheese trio of mozzarella, cheddar, and parmesan has gained a new friend, and his name is blue.

Baked on a thin, crispy crust, it's easy to get pleasantly lost in the cheesy flavors of Flat Iron's Four-Cheese Piza, with each kind of cheese prominent in every crunchy bite.



Diners can choose to either have it on a béchamel white sauce or tomato sauce base.

Truffle Carbonara with Chicken Skin Cracklings (P400)

The name of the dish says it all – the deadly Truffle Carbonara with Chicken Skin Cracklings is a heart-attack just waiting to happen.

The creamy crowd-favorite pasta is taken a notch higher with a drizzle of white truffle oil and generous shavings of parmesan cheese, adding to the luxurious texture and taste of the dish.

The cherry on top – or rather, the fat on top - is the chicken skin sitting atop the spaghetti noodles, which is deep-fried to crackling perfection.

Aside from the fatty taste it adds, the chicken skin cracklings add a welcome variation of crunchy texture as one bites into a silky forkful of cheesy pasta.

Potato Skins Platter (P500)

Flat Iron's bar chow is also a menu highlight to note, best paired with a drink or two. A small plate appetizer to try out is their Potato Skins Platter, which offers 3 variations of the savory bite-sized snack in one shareable plate.

There's the Smoked Salmon, which rests atop sour cream, cheese, and spring onions, the crispy Pulled Beef Brisket, topped with bacon bits, spring onions, cheese, and sour cream, and finally, the Sauteed Tuna with onions, garlic, bacon, sour cream, and cheese. You won't be able to have just one potato skin, we guarantee that.

Intense Brownie Burger (P560)

An ice cream sandwich like no other, the Intense Brownie Burger is as intense as it sounds and looks.

There's a lot going on in one dessert – imagine coffee ice cream sandwiched between two crispy chocolate fudge brownies, placed on top a cream cheese sauce base, with chocolate espresso syrup and a toffee sauce drizzled gorgeously all over.

Complex, sweet, and varying in textures (crunchy, chewy, soft, creamy), this dessert will definitely need more than two spoons to finish.

Pomelo Orange Cooler (P260)

What's a good meal without a good drink? Flat Iron's best-selling, non-alcoholic Pomelo Orange Cooler is served in a carafe, great to share over meals and stare at too, thanks to its pretty, gradient presentation.

The cooler is pure and refreshing to the taste, and for those who like their juice drinks extra pulpy – well then, you're in for a treat!

Flat Iron Original Cocktails

Moon's out? Drinks out.

Every Flat Iron original cocktail is specially curated by their resident mixologist, incorporating a New York-inspired theme and name to each drink.

The Christopher Street (P320)

One of their highly-recommended bar creations is the Christopher Street, which slightly resembles the famous Long Island Iced Tea. The difference, however, is that this unique blend is made of Earl Grey-infused gin, making it too easy for a black tea-lover to finish the whole thing a bit too quickly.

Add in some lemon juice, simple syrup, and soda water, and you've got a tangy and tea-y drink to pleasantly keep you company, day or night.

Flat Iron Cocktail Original: Big Apple (P240)

A cocktail that tastes just like home during the holidays, Flat Iron's Big Apple is your favorite comforting homemade apple pie turned into its equally-sweet cocktail counterpart.

The cocktail is a mix of blended Scotch, reduced apple juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, nutmeg, and cinnamon, accentuated by an addictive sugar-cinnamon crust around the rim. – Rappler.com