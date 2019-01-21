Get those appetites ready for the Indian Food Festival 2019 on Sunday, January 27, at BGC

Published 6:34 PM, January 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Been craving for good, authentic Indian cuisine? Keep calm and curry on, because the Indian Food Festival 2019 will be serving up a feast of flavorful proportions on Sunday, January 27, at BGC in Taguig City.

Plans? Naan yet? Book your whole day and enjoy hours of Indian food and culture.

Prepare those tastebuds for both deliciously popular and underrated dishes from across India, as well as cooking demos by Indian guest chefs Chef Harmeet Singh and Chef Prasanta Mondal. This includes, of course, a highly-awaited food tasting.

Guests can also dive deep into the colorful, rich culture of India, as the day will also include handicrafts, a cultural program, and a raffle.

This year's Indian Food Festival is the 70th year celebration of Philippines-India ties, brought to hungry Filipinos by The Embassy of India, the India Tourism Office (Ministry of Tourism, Government of India), Royal Indian Curry House, Filipino Indian Commerce and Welfare Society, and Mercato Centrale.

The festival will be open from 11 am to 8 pm, and requires no entrance fee.

Mercato Centrale can be found on 25th Street cor. 7th Avenue, BGC. – Rappler.com