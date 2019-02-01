No dairy, no milk, no cream? No problem!

Published 5:00 PM, February 01, 2019

If your favorite fresh fruit smoothie and froyo order married and had a baby, Shoobie Sorbet would be it. Swirling now is your next guilt-free means to a sweet, refreshing end: Metro Manila's very first vegan, all-natural soft-serve sorbet.

Simply put, UP Town Center's Shoobie Sorbet is an all-natural, sweet treat made purely from the goodness of fresh fruits.

This means you're getting the taste of nature's sweetness with the consistency of soft-serve ice cream, sans any preservatives, artificial flavors, colorings, powders, concentrate, lactose, and all forms of dairy – much to the delight of vegans, non-vegans, and the lactose-intolerant.

Shoobie's story

Situated beside the Go! Salads stall on the ground floor of UP Town Center, Shoobie Sorbet (which, fun fact, is the sister company of Go! Salads) stands as its own cute, beachy-themed kiosk.

Its white-washed theme, pastel and off-white color accents, and hand-drawn doodles help recreate the "beach hut" aesthetic Shoobie aims for – after all, the word "shoobie" apparently is American slang for the regular beach daytripper.

From its name comes Shoobie's feel-good vision: to take every customer away to a warm day on the beach, refreshing treat in hand.

An important thing to mention is that Shoobie is all about eco-friendly, plastic-free packaging, too. Only paper cups and wooden spoons are to be seen here! Shoobie also prides itself in the business' smaller carbon footprint, due to the product's vegan nature.

#FOTD: Flavors of The Day

Shoobie Sorbet offers 4 flavors: Blueberry, Raspberry, Strawberry, and Blackberry, with two alternating flavors available per day.

Can't decide between both? Shoobie's gotchu – they also offer a Mixed Swirl option, a smooth interwining of two flavors in one serving.

For an extra boost of energy and crunch, chia seed toppings can also be added on top of your sorbet swirl.

Taste and texture

Shoobie's Strawberry sorbet tastes like a less sweet version of the Fruitella strawberry chewy candy, minus the artifical sugars. It's very light on the palate, is just a tad tart, but is more sweet than it is sour, making it both a kid-friendly flavor and an option for the "health-conscious" candy-lover.

However, if that lip-pursing berry tartness is what your tastebuds seek, Shoobie's Blackberry sorbet flavor will be your next go-to, guaranteed.

A personal favorite, the Blackberry tastes just like a basket of fresh mixed berries, a perfectly tart palate-cleanser with just the right amount of complementary sweetness.

Texture-wise, Shoobie's soft-serve sorbet bears the icy consistency of a freshly-blended fruit shake with a silky, smooth finish on the tongue.

It's soft enough for easy scoops (it is a soft-serve after all), similar to a creamy froyo (minus the dairy!), which can lead to quick consecutive spoonfuls but also, a bad case of brain freeze. (Don't say we didn't warn you!)

Eyes on the price

Each flavor comes in 3 sizes: small, medium, and large.

The small size costs P89, the medium costs P139, and the large goes for P179. Additional chia seed toppings go for just P20.

Its price range roughly compares to some local artisanal ice cream lines and even fares alongside a typical froyo order. For a dense amount of fruits in one cup, the price seems worthy to pay.

Sorb-yay

It's safe to say that Shoobie Sorbet could possibly give your favorite neighborhood gelato or usual froyo go-to a run for their money.

Not only is it a lactose-free choice for the intolerant, a vegan dessert even non-vegans will clamor for, or simply, a healthier means to satisfy a sugary craving, this refreshingly fruity treat may be something you'll find yourself craving for any time of day.

Sorbet saves the day! – Rappler.com