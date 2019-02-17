Which of these limited edition Starbucks coffee drinks are you thirsty for?

Published 9:24 AM, February 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As we slowly inch our way towards summer, people's incessant cravings for refreshing drinks do as well.

Aside from milk tea, fruit shakes, and bottles of beer, luckily, Starbucks too knows what's up.

The famed coffee chain introduces bold, new flavors in the form of brand-new cold craft coffee beverages, perfect to ring in the looming summer heat.

Starting February 19, Starbucks fanatics can get their hands on these limited edition drinks:

Triple Citrus Cold Brew

The eye-catching Triple Citrus Cold Brew offers a fruity, sweet twist to your conventional cold brew – adding layers of tangy lemonade, lime, and grapefruit to the distinct caffeine kick of a good cup 'o joe.

Think of it like a spritzy coffee lemonade – made even prettier with a freeze-dried slice of lime.

Cascara Macchiato

An intense coffee experience awaits bold coffee drinkers who favor strong espresso and the rich taste of Turkish ground coffee, as Starbucks' Cascara Macchiato comes in strong, with just a lil' bit of sweet.

Topped with a drizzle of "cascara", a sweet syrup bearing hints of dark brown sugar and maple, customers can opt to enjoy this drink in either hot, iced, or blended form.

Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew

For fans of the Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew, care to enjoy your dose of caffeine "float" style?

The served-from-the-tap Vanilla Sweet Cream Nitro Cold Brew comes with house-made sweet vanilla cream on top, adding an extra velvety layer of smoothness and sweetness atop subtly-sweet coffee. This drink will be part of the core menu for Starbucks branches offering the Nitro Cold Brew. – Rappler.com