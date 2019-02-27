Konichi-wow! Which one will you be trying?

Published 4:41 PM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – In case you haven't heard, Mcdonald's newest, much-hyped venture brings the flavors of the Land of the Rising Sun right onto our fastfood trays, and curious Filipino foodies are definitely not complaining.

Starting Wednesday, February 27, Mcdonald's is serving up a brand-new, limited edition Japanese-inspired menu of 4 new items – the Ebi Burger, Teriyaki Samurai Burger, Nori Shake Shake Fries, and the Sakura Float – all available nationwide.

Your Japanese journey begins with either of their two star burgers – first, the seafood option, the Ebi Burger, which is a crunchy, tempura-coated, shrimp-filled patty topped with a special sweet sauce and shreds of lettuce, sandwiched between two fluffy sesame seed buns.

The meatier, heavier option of the two is the Teriyaki Samurai Burger, which sticks to the conventional beef patty but veers towards Japan's popular teriyaki flavor with a sweet-soy glaze drizzled on top, combined with mayo and lettuce.

But what's a burger without a side of fries?

Mcdonald's Nori Shake Shake Fries seamlessly inserts itself into the themed menu, boasting nori seaweed's distinct sweet-salty flavor mixed in with their "world-famous fries."

Topping off the meal is the Strawberry Sakura Float, a sweet dessert-drink hybrid of strawberry and cherry soda topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

The complete Sakura Meal – a bundle of your choice of burger, Nori Fries, and the Sakura Mcfloat – goes for just P194.

Which items will you be trying out first? – Rappler.com