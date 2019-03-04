Ready to meat your match again on March 5?

Published 10:44 PM, March 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Who’s down for a Double Down? Hungry carnivores, get your appetites (and cholesterol levels) ready, because KFC Philippines is bringing its famously killer fast food sandwich back to life on Tuesday, March 5, and people are already salivating.

This crazy item was introduced to the Philippines 2010, and has been making frequent menu apperances from time. Why the constant revival? Maybe because fans can't get enough of the distinctly greasy goodness of bacon, cheese, and mayonnaise, sandwiched between two crunchy fried chicken fillets.

Diners can opt for the regular size (P155) or the junior size (P100).

No buns, all meat – is this your kind of artery-blocking treat? – Rappler.com