LIST: Where Popeyes will open around Metro Manila
MANILA, Philippines – Hang in there, Popeyes fans – we know you've been waiting very patiently for your favorite Southern-style fried chicken and biscuits to arrive on Philippine shores, especially since its surprise announcement in August 2018.
Although there are no confirmed opening dates just yet, hey, at least we've got an official list of the Popeyes branches opening around Manila!
Here are the places you can expect Popeyes to pop in soon:
- Arcovia
- Eastwood City
- Alabang Town Center
- SM San Lazaro
- SM Manila
- Kroma Tower Makati
- Vertis North
Any branches near you? Stay tuned for more updates! – Rappler.com