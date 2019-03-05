The famous fried chicken chain will be opening in 7 confirmed branches – are any of them near you?

MANILA, Philippines – Hang in there, Popeyes fans – we know you've been waiting very patiently for your favorite Southern-style fried chicken and biscuits to arrive on Philippine shores, especially since its surprise announcement in August 2018.

Although there are no confirmed opening dates just yet, hey, at least we've got an official list of the Popeyes branches opening around Manila!

Here are the places you can expect Popeyes to pop in soon:

Arcovia

Eastwood City

Alabang Town Center

SM San Lazaro

SM Manila

Kroma Tower Makati

Vertis North

Any branches near you? Stay tuned for more updates! – Rappler.com

