Congratulations to our one and only adobo, who made it to Taste Atlas' 'Top 100 Best Dishes' list!

Published 12:15 PM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Your favorite ulam has gone big-time, and are we even surprised?

Adobo, the popular Filipino meat dish loved by both locals and foreigners, has made it to Taste Atlas' Top 100 Best Traditional Dishes In The World list, and we're 100% backing up this win.

Taste Atlas, an online food database that promotes the local culinary culture of countries all over the world, contains over 10,000 dishes, drinks, and local ingredients for anyone to check out before a trip, just like how TripAdvisor is for experiences, but for the best specialty dishes and hole-in-the-wall locations.

Among this year's Taste Atlas' Top 100 also include Japan's sushi, sashimi, Vietnam's pho, South Korea's bibimbap, bulgogi, Peru's Ceviche, Greece's Moussaka, India's Butter Chicken, and many more. – Rappler.com