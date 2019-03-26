Philippines’ Toyo Eatery among Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Toyo Eatery is now counted as among the best in Asia, according to an annual list curated and voted on by the industry’s top gourmets.
The 2018 Miele One To Watch Award recipient was ranked 43 in the 2019 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, an annual event organized by William Reed Business Media.
The awards night took place at Wynn Palace in Macao late Tuesday, March 26.
Toyo Eatery is one of 10 new restaurants who made it to the list.
A brainchild of Filipino chef Jordy Navarra, Toyo Eatery is “founded on a philosophy of re-discovery of national identity through the country’s products, cuisine and culture,” notes Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019.
“The list is created by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia, each selected for their expert opinion of Asia’s restaurant scene,” reads the coveted list’s mechanics.
Here’s the full top 50:
- ODETTE, Singapore
- GAGGAN, Bangkok, Thailand
- DEN, Tokyo, Japan
- SÜHRING, Bangkok, Thailand
- FLORILÈGE, Tokyo, Japan
- ULTRAVIOLET BY PAUL PAIRET, Shanghai, China
- MUME, Taipei, Taiwan
- NARISAWA, Tokyo, Japan
- NIHONRYORI RYUGIN, Tokyo, Japan
- BURNT ENDS, Singapore
- THE CHAIRMAN, Hong Kong, China
- 8 1/2 OTTO E MEZZO BOMBANA, Hong Kong, China
- MINGLES, Seoul, South Korea
- LA CIME, Osaka, Japan
- BELON, Hong Kong, China
- GAA, Bangkok, Thailand
- INDIAN ACCENT, New Delhi, India
- IL RISTORANTE LUCA FANTIN, Tokyo, Japan
- BO.LAN, Bangkok, Thailand
- LE DU, Bangkok, Thailand
- AMBER, Hong Kong, China
- NAHM, Bangkok, Thailand
- SAZENKA, Tokyo, Japan
- LA MAISON DE LA NATURE GOH, Fukuoka, Japan
- SUSHI SAITO, Tokyo, Japan
- L'EFFERVESCENCE, Tokyo, Japan
- JADE DRAGON, Macao, China
- PASTE, Bangkok, Thailand
- FU HE HUI, Shanghai, China
- RAW, Taipei, Taiwan
- SHOUN RYUGIN, Taipei, Taiwan
- JAAN, Singapore
- LES AMIS, Singapore
- VEA, Hong Kong, China
- MINISTRY OF CRAB, Colombo, Sri Lanka
- WING LEI PALACE, Macao, China
- NEIGHBORHOOD, Hong Kong, China
- LUNG KING HEEN, Hong Kong, China
- NOURI, Singapore
- WAKU GHIN, Singapore
- TOCTOC, Seoul, South Korea
- LOCAVORE, Bali, Indonesia
- TOYO EATERY, Manila, Philippines
- SEVENTH SON, Hong Kong, China
- QUINTESSENCE, Tokyo, Japan
- DEWAKAN, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
- SUGALABO, Tokyo, Japan
- SORN, Bangkok, Thailand
- CORNER HOUSE, Singapore
- TA VIE, Hong Kong, China
