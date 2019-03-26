Toyo Eatery, Filipino chef Jordy Navarra's brainchild, had been awarded the 2018 Miele One To Watch Award

Published 7:41 AM, March 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Toyo Eatery is now counted as among the best in Asia, according to an annual list curated and voted on by the industry’s top gourmets.

The 2018 Miele One To Watch Award recipient was ranked 43 in the 2019 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, an annual event organized by William Reed Business Media.

The awards night took place at Wynn Palace in Macao late Tuesday, March 26.

Toyo Eatery is one of 10 new restaurants who made it to the list.

A brainchild of Filipino chef Jordy Navarra, Toyo Eatery is “founded on a philosophy of re-discovery of national identity through the country’s products, cuisine and culture,” notes Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2019.

“The list is created by the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 300 leaders in the restaurant industry across Asia, each selected for their expert opinion of Asia’s restaurant scene,” reads the coveted list’s mechanics.

Here’s the full top 50:

ODETTE, Singapore GAGGAN, Bangkok, Thailand DEN, Tokyo, Japan SÜHRING, Bangkok, Thailand FLORILÈGE, Tokyo, Japan ULTRAVIOLET BY PAUL PAIRET, Shanghai, China MUME, Taipei, Taiwan NARISAWA, Tokyo, Japan NIHONRYORI RYUGIN, Tokyo, Japan BURNT ENDS, Singapore THE CHAIRMAN, Hong Kong, China 8 1/2 OTTO E MEZZO BOMBANA, Hong Kong, China MINGLES, Seoul, South Korea LA CIME, Osaka, Japan BELON, Hong Kong, China GAA, Bangkok, Thailand INDIAN ACCENT, New Delhi, India IL RISTORANTE LUCA FANTIN, Tokyo, Japan BO.LAN, Bangkok, Thailand LE DU, Bangkok, Thailand AMBER, Hong Kong, China NAHM, Bangkok, Thailand SAZENKA, Tokyo, Japan LA MAISON DE LA NATURE GOH, Fukuoka, Japan SUSHI SAITO, Tokyo, Japan L'EFFERVESCENCE, Tokyo, Japan JADE DRAGON, Macao, China PASTE, Bangkok, Thailand FU HE HUI, Shanghai, China RAW, Taipei, Taiwan SHOUN RYUGIN, Taipei, Taiwan JAAN, Singapore LES AMIS, Singapore VEA, Hong Kong, China MINISTRY OF CRAB, Colombo, Sri Lanka WING LEI PALACE, Macao, China NEIGHBORHOOD, Hong Kong, China LUNG KING HEEN, Hong Kong, China NOURI, Singapore WAKU GHIN, Singapore TOCTOC, Seoul, South Korea LOCAVORE, Bali, Indonesia TOYO EATERY, Manila, Philippines SEVENTH SON, Hong Kong, China QUINTESSENCE, Tokyo, Japan DEWAKAN, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia SUGALABO, Tokyo, Japan SORN, Bangkok, Thailand CORNER HOUSE, Singapore TA VIE, Hong Kong, China

– Rappler.com