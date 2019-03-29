Owner of NYC-based Filipino restos Jeepney and Maharlika, Nicole's cookbook 'I Am a Filipino' lands on the prestigious James Beard nominees list

Published 3:43 PM, March 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina restaurateur Nicole Proseco was nominated for the presitigious James Beard Awards, one of the highest honors given in the American culinary and hospitality world.

Her recipe book, I Am A Filipino, which she co-wrote with Miguel Trinidad, was nominated under the International Books category.

"I Am a Filipino is a cookbook of modern Filipino recipes that captures the unexpected and addictive flavors of this vibrant and diverse cuisine," the official website said.

The close-to-home cookbook includes Pinoy faves like kare-kare, kinilaw, and adobo, as well as the usual foreign-influenced dishes, such as pansit, lumpia, and curries.

Nicole also founded two New York-based Filipino restaurants, which she also co-owns with Miguel. She opened Maharlika in the East Village in 2011 and then Jeepney, her second, more casual restaurant, which serves up kamayan-style dining. – Rappler.com