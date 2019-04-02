The spicier sibling of the Double Down also makes its return

Published 4:10 PM, April 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After the much-welcomed revival of the KFC Double Down last March, another spicy surprise from KFC is here: the feisty Zinger Double Down, available starting Monday, April 1 (and no, they swear this isn't an April Fool's joke).

Instead of chicken fillets as buns, KFC uses its special Zinger chicken fillets, which are crispier and spicier. The usual culprits can be found in between – mayonnaise, bacon, and cheese.

The Zinger Double Down costs P156 for an a la carte order, and P192 for a combo meal with fries and a drink. Are you getting one today? – Rappler.com