Who's up for a Mixed Berry Frappe with Pomegranate Pearls? Triple Mocha? Or a Dark Caramel drink?

Published 2:02 PM, April 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Since 1995, Starbucks' iconic frappucino beverages have grown to be household favorites, both of kids and grown-ups alike.

Due to popular demand, Starbucks Philippines constantly introduces new twists and flavors to the refreshing drink – like they just did this summer.

Starting this April 9, the coffee chain introduces 3 new flavors – Dark Caramel Coffee Frappucino, Triple Mocha Frappucino, and Red Velvet Cake Cream Frappucino – while bringing back an all-time fave, the Mixed Berry Frappucino with Pomegranate Pearls, available in branches nationwide.

Dark Caramel Coffee Frappucino (P170, P185, P200)

This blended bev features Starbucks' signature whipped cream at the bottom and the top, sandwiching a dark caramel sauce in between, which is also used as its drizzle.

Fun fact: Starbucks' signature whipped cream is actually infused with cold brew!

Triple Mocha Frappucino (P170, P185, P200)

As deadly as it looks and sounds, this rich, indulgent drink stars a classic dark mocha sauce in between the signature whipped cream at the top and bottom.

Mixed Berry Frappucino with Pomegranate Pearls (P170, P185, P200)

It's back! The refreshing, fruity drink is now in frappucino form, blended with a mixed berry sauce, velvety milk, and topped with regular whipped cream. The popping pomegranate pearls also add an extra tart touch.

The Mixed Berry drink will only be available until June 3, 2019.

The Red Velvet Cake Cream Frappucino (P170, P185, P200) is an ode to the famous red cake, blending chocolate chips, mocha sauce, and vanilla syrup to make a sweet raspberry frappe.

Which frappe flavors are you going to try first? – Rappler.com