Did anyone say oyster sisig? Or tuna pie?

Published 10:31 AM, April 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – How has the no-meat Lenten sacrifice been going? Yay? Nay?

You may be missing meat from time to time, but with the variety of yummy seafood dishes available, we're sure you've been managing more than well enough. But for those that may still need a Lent-friendly food guide – we're here to lend some help.

Whether it's for the Lenten season, a pescetarian diet, or a less-meat resolution, these comfort favorites will definitely beef up your no-meat expectations.

Max's Restaurant's Sizzling Tofu

More than its chicken, Max's proudly serves a staple dish that many clamor for, whether it be for Lent or for just a craving – sizzling tofu.

Served on a hot plate, this meat-free sisig is all about big chunks of tofu, deep-fried to crisp perfection, mixed with a creamy mayo dressing and bits of spicy sili.

On a no-rice diet, too? With this dish, good luck with that.

Locavore's Oyster Sisig

All aboard the sisig train! Next stop: Locavore's famous oyster sisig.

A consistent best-seller, this breed of sisig features fried oysters – crispy on the outside but tender on the inside – bathed in a thick gravy and topped with crispy garlic bits and chopped green onions.

This dish falls under the appetizer menu, but trust us, it deserves main course status.

Jollibee's Tuna Pie

Not that it comes as a surprise, but Jollibee's limited edition tuna pie will always make our Lent-friendly cut.

What's not to love? With its flaky, baked crust and oozing tuna, cream, mushrooms and veggies mixture, it's the perfect snack to calm the hangry monster anytime of day.

Izakaya Kikufuji's Spicy Shake Sashimi

To the Land of the Rising Sun we now go to for a famed sushi favorite – Izakaya Kikufuji's spicy salmon sashimi.

This no-frills restaurant found in Little Tokyo in Makati City is as fresh and authentic as its Japanese regulars can vouch it to be. Just taste this gem of a dish – cuts of super-fresh salmon sashimi coated in Japanese mayo, red pepper, and topped with huge, crunchy tempura bits.

Have it with wasabi and soy sauce on the side, and we guarantee your return, post-Lent.

Mary Grace's Spicy Lemon Scampi

The comfort food connoiseur, Mary Grace – a.k.a. the land of the titas – isn't just an expert at desserts – Mary also graces us with quality main entrees.

An example is the spicy lemon scampi – a seafood pasta lover's dream. The al dente linguini noodles has fresh shrimps, asparagus, and an olive oil-based sauce with lemon and red chili flakes. Spicy, tangy, and savory all in one bite? This dish will definitely pass the test.

Do you have any other go-to meat-free dishes you'd like to share? – Rappler.com