Published 7:13 PM, April 17, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Starbucks Philippines is going the greener route, just in time for Earth Day on April 22.

After launching 4 new frappucino flavors for the summer, Starbucks has surprised customers yet again with its new sustainable collection of reusable hot and cold cups, tumblers, and straws, all available starting Monday, April 22.

The reusable cup looks very similar to its iconic paper/plastic counterpart, but this time, it's made from polypropylene, single-use plastic packaging which is recyclable. It is also sturdier than paper.

These "greener" cups and tumblers for your favorite Starbucks drinks will be available in all Starbucks stores nationwide, and will cost P100 each.

The reusable, one-size-fits-all straw costs P30.

Customers who bring their reusable cups can avail of a P5 discount on their chosen beverage.

Starbucks is also giving customers a chance to donate to their chosen non-governmental organization. From April 22 to 26, you can opt to donate your 16oz drink's P5 discount to either World Wildlife Fund Philippines or the Haribon Foundation.

Upon donating, customers can also enjoy a complimentary upsize as a thank you from Starbucks.

Will you be getting a reusable cup or straw on your next Starbucks visit? – Rappler.com