The prestigious culinary school from Paris is now in Ateneo and is welcoming aspiring restaurateurs

Published 6:30 PM, April 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If you've always dreamt of journeying abroad to study the culinary world, under the greatest chefs in the food industry, then lucky you; Paris' prestigious culinary institute Le Cordon Bleu is now in the Philippines with their first culinary school, located at the Ateneo De Manila University campus.

Culinary students and aspiring restaurateurs are giddy with excitement, and for good reason – Le Cordon Bleu is considered a culinary "holy grail," a 500-year-old institute founded in Paris in 1895 that is currently the largest network of culinary and hospitality schools around the world.

It has also produced some of the most acclaimed Master Chefs to date.

Students can learn under Le Cordon Bleu's high-quality education and professors, combined with Ateneo's expertise in business, management, and the liberal arts.

Le Cordon Bleu Ateneo de Manila Institute (LCBAI) aims to provide passionate students with the right world-class tools and tricks to help further flourish the local tourism and hospitality industry – this includes the finest French cooking techniques, seamlessly integrated with Ateneo's entrepreneurship curriculum.

A 4-year BS Restaurant Entrepreneurship is available, with undergraduate students guaranteed two diplomas – one from Le Cordon Bleu, and one from Ateneo. Currently, there are 22 students enrolled in the program as of August 2018.

Professional diplomas, certificate courses, and culinary programs will be launching soon, in partnership with the Center for Continuing Education of the Ateneo Graduate School of Business.

With top-of-the-line facilities, a spacious area, spic-and-span workstations, and premium tools and materials, it's a quality learning experience and beautiful space worth checking out.

The LCBAI is now accepting students for school year 2019 to 2020.

For more information, you may call 426-60-01 local 5381. – Rappler.com